Dubai Odia Community’s Tribute To Veer Surendra Sai On His 215th Birth Anniversary

Expatriate members of the Odia community celebrated the 215th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai in Dubai on 05th Feb 2023 . To celebrate the birth anniversary of Odisha’s most revered freedom fighter, VSS Friendship Cup was also inaugurated on this occasion.

This is one of the most awaited cricket competitions and events among 1500 expats because of its very aim of breaking barriers among segments of the society and spreading the brotherhood.

The Function started with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony followed by Floral tribute to the legendary freedom fighter “ Veer Surendra Sai “ .

Born in 1809 in Khinda near Sambalpur, Odisha, Sai was the son of Dharani Singh, who was a descendant of Anirudhh Sai, the fourth Chauhan King of Sambalpur. He rebelled against the British in 1827 at the age of 18 when he was denied his legal right to the throne. Sai went to jail for the first time in 1840 but was broken free during the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857. After this he went back to Sambalpur and restarted his struggle against the Britishers.

Prominent Non-resident Odia Mr. Manoj Meher said such function will always be needed to celebrate the life and times of this legendary fighter, who has remained unsung as a freedom fighter.

Paying the tributes, VSS Friendship Cup organizing Committee, spoke about the great revolutionary freedom fighter who used to be the leader of the people during his era. Saluting the icon of patriotism, valour, sacrifice of one of the greatest sons of soil, Veer Surendra Sai , the cricket tournament will be organized every year on his birth anniversary .