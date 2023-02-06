India delivers fifty more buses to Sri Lanka at Presidential Secretariat premises under Economic Assistance Scheme of Indian govt

India delivered fifty more buses to Sri Lanka at the Presidential Secretariat premises, this morning as Sri Lanka celebrated its 75th Independence Day yesterday, February 4. High Commissioner of India Gopal Baglay handed over the buses to Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland had bagged the contract for supplying 500 buses to the Sri Lanka Transport Board, of which 75 buses have already been delivered to the Island nation earlier this year. The order is a part of a Line of Credit extended by the Export-Import Bank of India, under the Economic Assistance Scheme of the Indian government.