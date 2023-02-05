National

G20 countries agree on joint efforts to achieve energy efficiency and security: Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power)

By Odisha Diary bureau

The G20 member countries participating in the first Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting  in Bengaluru have agreed on collective efforts  in priority areas to achieve energy security and diversified supply chains of new energy sources.

Briefing media on the deliberations of the first ETWG  Meeting on the opening today,   Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power  said that technical sessions held on Energy Transition through Addressing Technology Gaps; Low-cost Financing for Energy Transition;  Energy Security and Diversified Supply Chains;   Energy Efficiency, Industrial Low Carbon Transitions and Responsible Consumption; and Fuels for Future (3F) evoked very good response from all the member countries.   The  suggestions and recommendations put across at the sessions will lay foundation for the upcoming Working Group Meetings and  Government will work on these, he said.  In all, four Working Group Meetings have been planned.

Deliberations will resume tomorrow on priority areas such as Universal Access to Clean Energy and Just, Affordable, and Inclusive Energy Transition Pathways.

The three-day event got underway this morning with the key-note address by Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shri R.K. Singh. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines delivered a special address.

Over 150 participants including G20 countries and nine special invitee guest countries are taking part  in the  event along with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and many other international organisations.

Odisha Diary bureau
