Okinawa Autotech launches Extended Warranty Program at affordable price points

Extending a firm hand to support and assured protection to its customers, Okinawa Autotech, India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, today announced its Extended Warranty Program (EWP) across its entire range of electric vehicles. The scheme is announced in partnership with Assurant Inc., a leading global business services company, headquarters in New York, USA. The warranty scheme will cover key powertrain components like traction motors, controllers, DC-DC converters, chargers and Okinawa becomes the first company to offer warranty on the wiring harnesses and frame assembly which will surely benefit the customers.

With this move, the company has become the first in the industry to introduce such a program aimed at enhancing after-sales experience through multiple benefits. The program encompasses a wide array of comprehensive measures and solutions to further delight its consumers. The scheme also displays the company’s commitment to its quality standards.

The extended warranty (up to two years) starts with the minimum price of Rs. 2,287* and goes up to Rs. 5,494* under different slabs depending on the range of vehicle models. It will remain valid for new customers as well as for the ones who have purchased an Okinawa vehicle in the last three years.

Speaking about the program and association with Assurant, Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, Okinawa Autotech said, “Our primary goal has always been to provide all the requisite support to customers and build a long-lasting brand in the automobile industry. I am pleased to announce our partnership with Assurant Inc., a Fortune 500 company, which is in line with our promise to provide unmatched after-sales services to delight our customers. We are the first in the industry to come up with such a unique warranty program which has been strategically designed to reduce the burden of premature repair costs on the customers after the standard warranty expires.”

The company will execute the program through its robust network of 540+ authorized dealers and under the supervision of expert professionals across the country. The claim filing process is quicker, simpler and hassle-free and consumers can avail it as per their requirements and ease. Customers can visit the nearest Okinawa dealership to avail the extended warranty.