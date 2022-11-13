Dr Pramoda Kumar Sahoo appointed as Director of ICAR-CIFA

Bhubaneswar: Dr Pramoda Kumar Sahoo is appointed as Director, ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Kausalyaganga today. Dr. Sahoo was earlier working as Principal Scientist at the same institute. He has also been bestowed with the prestigious ICAR National Professor award by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi early this year. Dr Sahoo, a world-renowned researcher, has been working in the area of fish health management for past three decades. He is one among the Stanford University’s Top 2% Scientists List for the Year 2020 and 2021.

Development of disease resistant fish; Immunomodulation; Disease surveillance across the country are among his focus of research. Through his research he is trying to find solutions for the Argulosis, which is one of the most challenging issues in aquaculture across the globe causing severe economic loss. He has created “TreatMyFish” app and YouTube videos on Freshwater fish diseases. He has played a key role in establishment of National Referral Laboratory for Freshwater fish diseases. Dr Sahoo has successfully completed 19 projects including 9 institutional and 10 externally funded projects as Project leader. He is also involved in several inter-institutional collaborative and interdisciplinary projects. He has developed many technologies which have received patents and commercialized. He has published more than 200 research publications in reputed journals with above 6700 citations as per Google Scholar and has guided more than 10 doctoral students and also recipient of several national and International awards. He is editor and reviewer of many high rated national/International journals and also member of various renowned scientific Societies. He urged the staff of the institute to work harder in order to accomplish his vision to attain top position among the agricultural research Institutes in India.