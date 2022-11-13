“Chilika re Jalapari”-Creating awareness for protection of Migratory birds at Chilika Lake

Bhubaneswar : During the Winter season, various kinds of birds from foreign countries migrate to Chilika Lake, the largest lake in Asia and return to their countries after the winter. When their motherlands are at war or confliction at all time, their peaceful coexistence and inhabitation across the borders inside the heavenly milieu of the Chilika Lake in the holy & pious land of Odisha, leaves behind many messages to the mankind including the essence of Jagannath Sanskruti- “Basudhaiba Kutumbakam”.

So as to creating awareness for these predicants, who silently preaches about such peaceful dwelling in this devoted land, Miss Jiya Rai, a 14 year child prodigy para-swimmer popularly known as “Jal Pari” of India is going to swim nonstop for 7 hours in the Chilika Lake on 13th November 2022 for 21 kms. In the near past Ms. Rai has successfully swum across the 29 KM Palk Strait Channel. In addition to that she has created Guinness Record by swimming in open sea from Worli to Gate of India in Arabian Sea. Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India has recognised the talent of this Para Swimmer and hailed her in his “Man ki Baat” programme. She has been awarded “Pradhanmantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar” for the year 2022 for her achievements.

By making room for such a talented, confident, self-dignified, recognised Para Swimmer, Ms Jia Rai, in the Chilika Lake is undoubtedly a proud moment for all Odias. Veteran Bidyadhar Nayak, President, Veterans Club Odisha(VCO) has informed that for the first time in Odisha, the Veterans Club Odisha with the cooperation from the Indian Navy(Commanding Officer, INS Chilka and Naval Officer-in Charge, Odisha) is going to organise the Mega Event on 13th November 2022 at Chilika Lake. Appearing in the Press Conference organised by VCO, Sri Madan Rai, father of Miss Jiya Rai has requested the presence of nature lovers, sports enthusiasts and public as a whole near the Chilika Lake and sought blessings for successful culmination of the event. Attending the Press Conference, Veteran Samarendra Parija and Veteran Ajay Nayak have requested all the media for the wide publicity of the event.