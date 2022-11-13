Villoo Poonawalla Foundation is the Support Partner for IDCA 6th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf, 2022

New Delhi, 11th November 2022: Dedicated to nurturing upcoming sports talent among specially-abled youths in the country, Villoo Poonawalla Foundation has joined hands with Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) as a Support Partner for the upcoming National Cricket Championship for deaf. In this role, the foundation will extend support to the IDCA teams as they participate in the 6th edition of the National Cricket Championship for deaf to be held in Agra, Uttar Pradesh from 14th November to 20th November 2022. Teams from 17 states will compete with each other in this powerpack championship to win the title of national champion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Jain, President Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said, “We are elated and thankful to Villoo Poonawalla Foundation for extending their support for the 6th National

Cricket Championship for deaf. It will help to motivate the specially-abled youths of the country to dream big and strive hard to achieve their dreams as nothing is impossible. We are looking forward

to a long partnership with the brand.”

Mr. Jaswinder Narang, CEO, Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation said, “We are happy to collaborate with IDCA for the upcoming National Cricket Championship for the deaf. Sports have the power to inspire and unite people. Being the ‘Support Partner’ of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, we stay true to our commitment of promoting sports among the specially-abled youth of the country. We wish immense luck and success to the participating teams.”

Ms. Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA said, “We are also delighted to welcome Marriott International’s Courtyard by Marriott, Agra as our Hospitality Partner in support of the cause. This is in continuation

of a long term partnership extended by the Marriott Group of hotels to IDCA.

About the Tournament

In the 8 days battle, at the historic city of Agra’s 4 cricket grounds, the specially-abled teams from 17 different states will face each other to win the title of the National Cricket Championship for Deaf. The list of the scheduled matches can be found at IDCA’s Twitter handle: INDIAN DEAF CRICKET ASSOCIATION (IDCA)(@indian_deaf)/Twitter

About Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation

The Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation was founded in the Memory of Late Mrs. Villoo Poonawalla, wife of Poonawalla Group Chairman Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla with the objective of making the lives of the

community in urban and rural areas more livable and providing support in healthcare, sanitation and education. The Villoo Poonawalla Foundation supports and manages several schools, an ultramodern

multispecialty hospital, a city wide sanitation & waste management project called ‘Clean City Initiative’ as well as provides clean drinking water to more than 35 locations in several villages

neighboring Pune. The foundation is now being chaired by Mrs. Natasha Poonawalla (Executive Director of Serum Institute of India). Villoo Poonawalla Memorial Hospital was also an initiative led under Villoo Poonawalla Foundation of Serum Institute, in association with Welfare Medical Foundation Trust.

About IDCA:

Formed in 2020 in lieu of the Deaf Cricket Society (DCS) under the NCT of Delhi Societies Registration Act 1860, the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is a governing body for deaf cricket in India. It

is an apex national cricket specially-abled association which leads and promotes deaf cricket in India and abroad. Deaf Cricket Society (DCS) is a non-profit voluntary organisation registered under the act

of 1995 for people with disabilities (equal opportunities, protection of rights & full participation). It is solely dedicated to serving the cause of persons with disabilities. DCS was founded in April 2012 and

its area of operation is across the entire country.

About Agra city & Courtyard by Marriott, Agra

Agra is one of the most visited destinations on the World map with heritage monuments like – Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and the World famous Taj Mahal. The city has a glorious past and showcases the rich heritage of India, all in one place. The city is situated on the banks of river Yamuna in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

With an abundance of inbound and domestic tourists visiting the city, there are a lot of hotels in the offering and Marriott International’s Courtyard By Marriott, Agra is undoubtedly one of the best Premium

hotels in close proximity to Agra’s iconic sights. Located on Fatehabad Road, Courtyard By Marriott, Agra is convenient for business and leisure travelers.