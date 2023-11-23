Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey calls for high standard and high tech localisation to become global suppliers

New Delhi,23rd November: Ministry of Heavy Industries ( MHI) organised a discussion cum Manthan on the topic “From Local to Global India – Manufacturing to Self-Reliance.” at Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Dwarka, New Delhi. To implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolution of a self-reliant India and to take forward the work being done in that direction, the process of dialogue has been carried out at different levels. Today in this sequence, about 14 stakeholders from the industry including Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Secretary, Shri Kamran Rizvi and senior officers of MHI participated in this program.

The event was organised in order to explore the possibilities of localization, bringing together industry experts and leaders to share insights, best practices, and collaborative strategies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey stated that high standard and high tech localisation is necessary to become global suppliers. He said that the Prime Minister had given us the basic mantra of self-reliant India and had set the goal of producing all the goods required for the country locally. We have achieved success to a great extent in motivating the industry to do so, he added.

He further stated that MHI is not only participating in this transformational journey with commitment to fulfil the vision of ‘New India’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but we have also come a long way and the industry and all the constituents associated with it are actively participating in this work.

The Minister mentioned that the automotive sector has also made significant efforts towards technology upgradation with the implementation of PLI scheme for automobiles and auto components. He added that the path to meet the growing demand for advanced technologies and auto electronics lies through a self-reliant India, in which our PLI scheme is helpful. Dr. Pandey said, “Be it the PLI scheme launched by the Ministry to promote localization or schemes like the FAME scheme, India is moving forward at a fast pace towards a strong economy. Capital Goods Scheme and schemes being run to promote manufacturing, all have the same aim that we should manufacture international level products in the country and create employment for our youth”. He further mentioned that Prime Minister had given the mantra of making local vocal and then making local global, but for this we will have to first become vocal for local, and then local to global (from local to global). This mantra will serve as an important link in the ‘Self-reliant India Campaign’, he added.

The Minister said that the solutions that will emerge from today’s Manthan will be used by the Ministry towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s resolution of a self-reliant India.

In his address, Shri Kamran Rizvi said that MHI has already taken various initiatives to curb imports and promote localization in the country. He said if our exports increase, it will lead to increased turnover and more employment opportunities in the country. He stated emphatically that the goal of deep localization and development of new R&D facilities in the country can be achieved with the support and growth of the industries. Therefore, extensive consultations and discussions have been undertaken with various industry representatives to understand the reasons for imports in various tariff lines and formulate policies for the reduction of imports, and devise strategies to promote exports, he added.

Dr. Pandey also launched the new website of Ministry of Heavy Industries on the occasion.

Various initiatives taken by MHI to curb imports and promote localization in the country has resulted in launch of various flagship programs, including the PLI scheme for Automobile & Auto Components (with an outlay of ₹25,938 crore). The Capital Goods Sector has been making concerted efforts to establish the SAMARTH Udyog technology forum nationwide, in collaboration with centre for industry 4.0 (C4i4). These efforts aim to raise awareness and promote the advancement of Smart Manufacturing and Industry 4.0.