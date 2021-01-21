Dr. Lopamudra Priyadarshini is felicitated as “India CSR Professional of The Year Awards 2021” during the 11th CSR Leadership Summit

Bhubaneswar: The 11th edition of India CSR Leadership Summit, India CSR’s flagship annual forum, and the 9 th India CSR award ceremony was being organised virtually between 14th- 16th Jan’21. The Summit witnessed around 5000 leaders from Government, Business, Civil Society, and Academia online.

During the virtual session, Dr. Lopamudra Priyadarshini was felicitated with “India CSR Professional of The Year Awards 2021” for her remarkable contribution towards Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability, on 16th January’21. Dr. Lopamudra Priyadarshini holds the position of General Manager Sustainability and Community Relations, Aditya Birla Group.

Expressing her gratitude while receiving the award, Dr. Lopamudra said, “I feel privileged and honoured. At the same time, I feel the enormous responsibility of this recognition which inspires and motivates me to continue the dedicated work aimed at Sustainability.” She further added, In the world, we are today it is extremely essential to build pathways to sustainability through moral, social, ethical, and practical initiatives. We must understand and appreciate the dimensions of equality and sustainable development and their interlinkages.

Focused on her vision and grounded in her roots, Dr. Lopamudra has been putting all her best efforts into driving sustainable development in the society that will create ripples to follow. She is committed to bringing a positive transformation in the society that will build

capacity, create livelihood opportunities to shape the future. Born in the rural belt of Southern Odisha, Rayagada District, Dr. Lopamudra has grown

closely witnessing the challenges, difficulties, and problems faced by the indigenous tribal communities of the state.

Dr. Lopamudra holds a Doctorate in Social Work (Commonwealth University), Masters in Human Resource Management (University of Luton, UK), B.A. (Utkal University, India). Her core areas of expertise are – Women & Child Development, Empowerment, Education and Equal Rights; Gender Diversity; Awareness against Substance Abuse; LGBTQ Rights; Tribal Community Development; Biodiversity Conservation & Natural Resource Management; Climate-Smart/Climate Resilient Agriculture; Rural Development Networking; Management & Governance of Grassroots Organizations and Gender Dimension of Rural Development.

She is committed to bring awareness, drive initiatives, and approaches across the major dimensions of Sustainable Social Development by balancing and integrating the economic, social, and environmental factors for a better world.

With this commitment of driving sustainable social development through initiatives and interventions, Dr. Lopamudra has founded “The Social Ripples”. Her mission is to improve the quality of life of the people across every community from tribal to rural interiors and together create opportunities for Sustainable Social Development.

The objective of The Social Ripples in aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. Every initiative and effort are targeted to individual, communities and Initiative for sustainable social development. The Social Ripples is a focused approach to create a self-sustainable society where we Care, Love and Respect everyone irrespective of Gender, Culture, and Social norms. With an objective to create an inclusive society, The Social Ripples is focused to bring in a positive transformation for a better tomorrow.