DPCL won Golden Peacock Award

Dhamra: The Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL), subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited has won the Prestigious Golden Peacock Award 2020 for “Environment Management” category for their outstanding achievements in the areas of Biodiversity Conservation, Environment & Waste management activities.

Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India in 1991, are now regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide. It is established now for over 29 years and is given for best Environment Management. It has become a hallmark of excellence, both locally and globally. No award has achieved such respectability and admiration from the industry as the ‘Golden Peacock Awards’, which today receives over 1000 applications for various Awards every year.

All institutions whether public, private, non-profit, Government, business, manufacturing and service sector had participated. Award team has constituted an Expert Evaluation Committee comprising a domain of experts from various sectors who are invited to assess the applications. Each application is reviewed independently by assessors and the applications which satisfy the basic review requirements, are shortlisted for next level. The applications are assessed on an exhaustive set of parameters for a total score card of 1000 marks. Cut-off applied on each application is 80%. Entries occupying top positions are recommended for consideration of the Jury. The shortlisted companies have to present in front of jury members followed by questions and answers sessions. Companies with best Environment management practices can only cross this round and qualifies for the Golden Peacock Environment Management award.

