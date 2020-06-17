Door-to-door surveillance to identify persons with Covid-19 symptoms began across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A door-to-door surveillance to identify persons with Covid-19 symptoms began across the State on Tuesday and would continue till July 31. An announcement in this regard had been made by the State Government on Monday.

The survey is being conducted by ASHA and ANM Workers, who would visit all households in 53,845 villages and the slums in all the 103 urban areas.

“ASHA and ANM Workers have been tasked with surveillance in rural and slum areas to identify persons with Covid-19 symptoms,” said National Health Mission (NHM) Director Shalini Pandit.

