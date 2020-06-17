Odisha High Court asks theft accused to plant 100 trees

Cuttack: In a significant order, the Orissa High Court has granted bail to a person accused of attempt to murder and theft cases on the condition that he would plant 100 saplings in his locality within three months. Justice SK Panigrahi granted the bail while hearing the bail plea of the accused on Monday. The accused was directed to submit a proof of the plantation to the investigating police officer.

According to reports, Subhranshu Pradhan and his four associates had barged into the house of one Akshaya Kumar at Madhupur in Boudh district on January 31 night. They threatened the family members with sharp weapons, attacked them, misbehaved with Akshaya Kumar’s daughter and looted his wife’s gold chain.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, police had registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested Subhranshu.

Related

comments