DMK releases its list of candidates; its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Chennai: DMK released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi and other party leaders. DMK releases its list of candidates – North Chennai :- Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, South Chennai :- Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Central Chennai :- Dayanidhi Maran, Sriperumbudur :- TR Baalu, Thiruvanamalai :- Annadurai, Nilgiris :- A Raja, Thoothukudi :- Kanimozhi

Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin says “It is DMK which makes the manifesto before elections and continues to do what we say, this is what our leaders taught us. As Kanimozhi said we went all over the state and listened to various people. It is not only a DMK manifesto but the people’s manifesto. When the BJP came to power in 2014, they destroyed India. None of the election promises were fulfilled. We have formed the INDIA alliance and we will form our government in 2024. In our manifesto, we have announced special schemes for TN and schemes for every district are given in this manifesto…”