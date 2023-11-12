Diwali Celebrations Unite Team India Ahead of World Cup Showdown

In a heartwarming display of camaraderie, Team India’s vice-captain KL Rahul extended festive cheer to cricket enthusiasts worldwide with Diwali wishes shared through a special post on Saturday. The team, currently in Bangalore for the final league match of the 2023 World Cup against the Netherlands, took a moment to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

As the Men in Blue dominated the league phase, becoming the first team to secure a spot in the semi-finals, the players and support staff gathered at the team hotel for a Diwali celebration. Amidst the buzz of the upcoming crucial match, the Indian cricket stars, along with their families, embraced the spirit of togetherness on the eve of Diwali.

KL Rahul, the vice-captain, captured the festive moment, sharing a group photo of the entire contingent on his official Instagram handle. The image radiated a sense of unity and happiness, showcasing the team’s bond beyond the cricket field.