DIVISIONAL COMMITTEE MEETING OF HON’BLE MPs AT SAMBALPUR

Bhubaneswar : A meeting with the Members of Parliament (MPs) o¬n Railway issues under the jurisdiction of Sambalpur Railway Division was held at Sambalpur, today. The Hon’ble MPs who attended the meeting were Shri Suresh Pujari, Shri Shri Niranjan Bishi, Shri Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Shri Basanta Kumar Panda, Shri Nitesh Ganga Deb. Balangir MP Sangita Kumari Singh Deo’s nominee Shri Rajesh Agrawal & Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sujit Kumar’s nominee Shri Sumit Kumar Rout were also present in the meeting.

General Manager (I/C), East Coast Railway, Shri Sharad Kumar Srivastava and all Heads of Departments of ECoR including DRM/Sambalpur Shri Vineet Singh attended the meeting. Many constructive ideas, valuable advice and Public Demands o¬n Railway issues were raised by the Hon’ble MPs. These were: Issues of Development of Railway Network, Public demands reflecting Public Aspirations and Review of Working of East Coast Railway. Railway was also praised for its significant role during Covid19 pandemic period.

Apart from the demands from the MPs, various developmental works are being planned and many are going on in Sambalpur Division jurisdiction. Nine Stations in Sambalpur Division has been planned for soft upgradation including Sambalpur Station.

Development of Sambalpur Railway Station will be completed at the earliest. Facilities like provision of Waiting Hall & VIP Lounge, Bitumen Top Road with RCC Drain, Pathway, Portico Cover Shed, Entry and Exit gates, Parking Lot, Renovation of existing station building, Horticulture and Landscaping works in Circulating area, Electrical works of the station such as illumination of Circulating area and other passenger amenities and Signal & Telecommunication works will be added in the developmental work.