Discussion held in U.S.A. on Business Opportunities in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A digital discussion was held recently on the topic of “Explore the attractive incentives potential of odisha for your Business.” Hosted jointly by Indian Consulate in New York, Milan Cultural Association and Odisha Society of New England, the online meeting was attended by several Distinguished Guests across the Globe. The Brainstorming video conferencing session was meant to promote Odisha as the hub for doing easy business. The Eminent Speakers highlighted on the bilateral business opportunities and proposals for mutual benefits for both U.S.A. and Odisha. They invited entrepreneurs for establishing startups as well as small and large enterprises taking advantage of the business friendly atmosphere and Investments delight policies.

The Speakers pointed out that,Odisha is fast emerging as a mineral and manufacturing state of the Eastern India. With a rich maritime trade history and having one of the largest major ports of the country at Paradip, Odisha poised to be the most vibrant eastern gateway for the ASEAN region. They also elaborated the fact that the huge mineral resources combining with Steel and aluminum smelting capacity has been instrumental for Odisha to emerge as the major global steel and aluminum hub. With its attractive incentive potential and appropriate work force expertise Odisha is evolving as an investor preference for aluminum based Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing, Aviation and Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO) facilities along with Bio-technology, Information technology, IT enabled service and ESDM units, Petroleum, Chemicals & Petro-chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Plastics and Polymers, Tourism and Hospitality.

Odisha is committed to ensure “investor delight” and welcomes entrepreneurs and investors from across the globe particularly from USA to do business for a mutually rewarding engagement they opined.

Addressing the online Conference the Indian Consul General at New York Randhir Jaiswal, applauded the spectacular progress of Odisha, when india is about to celebrate 75 golden years of her existence next year. Assistant Director of Govt.of India Tourist Office in New York V. Sethur Kumaran presented an overview on Odisha’s industrial potentialities. State Government’s Principal Secretary Madhusudan Padhi presented a detailed account on Odisha’s port policy and other programmes aimed towards creating alternative energy sources. State Minister for Industries, Energy, MSME & Home Capt. Dibya Shankar Mishra focussed on what Odisha stands for and what it has to offer in terms of natural resources and human capital.

Chiarman of KMF Investment Group, USA,K.V. Kumar shared about the economic relationship between India and US and different programs for agro, pharmaceutical and other industries. MD of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, Salil Panigrahi and Secretary, Bar & Restaurant Association of Odisha, Satya Mohanty highlighted the tourism industry of Odisha and their plans on exploring and expanding the different kind of tourism in Odisha. Senior Vice President of Transportation & Defense, HCL, USA, Siba Satapathy, President of Vlink Inc., USA, Sharad Patney, Chairman of ConnectM Technology Solutions, USA, Bhaskar Panigrahi and Biopharmaceutical expert Dr. Arun Mohanty respectively deliberated on defense-cum-aerospace, IT industry, clean energy and healthcare facilities available in Odisha .

Chairman of Milan Cultural Association Suresh Sharma extended a warm welcome to the Guests on the Digital platform. President of Odisha Society of New England Debadutta Behera presented vote of thanks. Reshma Lalwani anchored the entire Live Streaming programme in a very neat and lucid manner. The notable dignitaries present during the Webinar Include Ajay Mohanty, Nalini Patnaik, Kishore Dwibedi, Akshaya Mohanty, Hari Sharma, Manabesh Das, Navin Pathak, Ashok Panigrahi and Saroj Panigrahi.