Digital Launch of e-Stamping Facility in Union Bank of India Branches in 14 States

Delhi : Keeping pace with Government of India’s Vision of “Digital India” Union Bank of India in association with Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL) launched the facility of e-Stamping by its Executive Director Shri Nidhu Saxena in a Digital Launch Ceremony at Union Bank of India, Govt Business Department premises in Delhi. Shri Nidhu Saxena ji said on the occasion that this facility will benefit the individuals/ corporates who want to pay the stamp duty in a secured and accessible environment of Bank.

e- Stamping is a Computer based application of SHCIL, and a secured way of paying non-judicial stamp duty to the government. Stamp Paper of various denominations can be issued as applicable in the stamp act of the respective state. Facility of e-Stamping is now available at selected Union Bank of India branches in 14 states and soon it will be expanded in 21 states at 628 branches of Union Bank of India. Once more states opt for e-Stamping branches facility may be expanded on those states also stated Shri Nidhu Saxena.

Other dignitaries present at Launch event were Shri Vivek Khurana, Head Govt Business, SHCIL and Shri R K Jaglan, General Manager, Govt Business Department, Union Bank of India and Officials from Regional and Zonal Offices of Union Bank of India through VC.