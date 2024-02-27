DHL renews partnership with Formula 1® and doubles biofuel-powered truck fleet

Today DHL and Formula 1® announce a multi-year extension of their partnership, continuing the delivery of the FIA Formula One World Championship™ events worldwide. With more than 40 years of expertise in motorsports logistics, DHL celebrates its 20th anniversary as Formula 1’s Official Logistics Partner, making it the sport’s longest standing Global Partner. The partnership has seen the transition into a more sustainable era of transport and logistics as Formula 1 looks to reach its Net Zero goal by 2030. Following the successful introduction of biofuel-powered trucks last year during the European leg of the season, the number of trucks has more than doubled this year to a total of 37 trucks. Each truck, on average, achieves an 83% reduction in carbon emissions compared to their diesel-driven counterpart.

“In addition to renewing our partnership, we are proud to be the sport’s longest-standing global partner, marking DHL’s 20th anniversary as the Official Logistics Partner of Formula 1, delivering the race between the races,” explains Arjan Sissing, Global Head of Brand Marketing at DHL Group. “Both companies share a strong commitment to sustainability goals and a common vision to make the sport greener and more efficient. As a pioneer in sustainable logistics, we are delighted to maintain our collaboration with Formula 1 in achieving these objectives together.”

During their 20-year partnership, Formula 1 and DHL have experienced significant transformation, notably an expanded calendar, which this year features 24 races and has been rationalized to create a better flow of races in certain regions to reduce freight distance travelled between events. The most notable change however occurred in 2019 when Formula 1 announced its Net Zero target, in which DHL’s world-leading multimodal logistics, incorporating road, air and sea freight, are a key factor in reducing logistics-related carbon emissions. Leading the charge in green logistics, in addition to the introduction of the biofuel-powered trucks last year, DHL has utilized fuel-efficient Boeing 777 aircrafts in its operations. These aircrafts have resulted in a significant 17% reduction in carbon emissions compared to traditional aircraft. DHL and Formula 1 remain steadfast in their commitment to their green agenda and will continue to explore additional sustainable logistics initiatives during the upcoming season.

Jonny Haworth, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Formula,1 says: “As our longest-standing partner, DHL has become such a crucial part of the delivery of our events, so we’re delighted to continue that successful collaboration for many more years. Our partnership has seen the sport transform in more ways than one, and DHL have been hugely supportive in our transition to a more sustainable sport, and this will continue to be key as we move towards 2030. As sustainable logistics continues to develop, I look forward to seeing the positive impact and innovations that come next.”

The 2024 season kicks off this week in Bahrain on February 29th, marking an exciting start to the year. Spanning across 21 countries and five continents, this season includes three tripleheaders and five doubleheaders – with Formula 1 returning to China for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. DHL powers the enormous logistical effort of transporting up to 1,400 tons of high-value freight to each race. This includes race cars, tires, spare parts, fuel, broadcast equipment, and marketing and hospitality equipment.

The DHL Motorsports logistics team comprises 100 specialists, with up to half of them working on-site. A new DHL motorhome will be introduced for selected European races on the Formula 1 calendar, which will serve as the designated home base for the team. Equipped with solar panels, charging and recycling stations, this sustainable motorhome will be transported using a biofuel-powered truck.

“In addition to the increased number of trucks running on biofuel and upcoming sustainable initiatives, it is also great to see our team prioritize eco-conscious travel, exemplified by the introduction of the new DHL motorhome,” says Paul Fowler, Head of Global Motorsports Logistics at DHL Global Forwarding. “We are continuously exploring ways to achieve Formula 1’s Net Zero goal, and we are delighted to collaborate with a partner who shares our dedication to sustainability and is receptive to innovative green solutions.”

In 2017, DHL Group was the world’s first logistics company to set a Net Zero target for all logistics-related carbon emissions by 2050. As part of its sustainability strategy, the Group plans an additional spend up to €7 billion by 2030 to drive progress towards this goal. The company aims to increase the adoption of sustainable fuels, accelerate the electrification of its vehicle fleet, and construct carbon-neutral buildings. These measures demonstrate DHL Group’s dedication to reducing its environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices in the logistics industry, together with its partners and customers.