The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Jharkhand and Odisha from February 28 to March 2, 2024.

On February 28, the President will grace the 3rd convocation of Central University of Jharkhand at Ranchi. On the same day, the President will lay the foundation stone for the Central Government Holiday Home at Rairangpur, Odisha. On the occasion, she will also virtually lay the foundation stones for various road projects and a Sports Complex at Rairangpur as well as inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School, Barsahi.

On February 29, the President will interact with the members of PVTGs of Kadalibadi village at Gonasika, Keonjhar. Later, she will inaugurate a national seminar on ‘Tribes of Keonjhar: people, culture and heritage’ and address the students of Dharanidhar University at North Campus, Dharanidhar University, Gambharia, Keonjhar. In the evening, the President will grace the 53rd convocation of Utkal University at Bhubaneswar.

On March 1, the President will grace the 25th convocation of Berhampur University at Bhanja Bihar. Later at Cuttack, she will grace the golden jubilee celebration of Brahma Kumaris, Odisha. The President will witness a presentation of PM JANMAN by the Government of Odisha at Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar.

On March 2, the President will visit various places related to Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi in Sambalpur district of Odisha. She will also meet the followers of Mahima Cult at Mini Stadium, Sambalpur.