PM Narendra Modi and PM Pravind Jugnauth of Mauritius to jointly inaugurate new Airstrip and a Jetty at the Agalega Island in Mauritius on 29th February

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr. Pravind Jugnauth, will jointly inaugurate the new Airstrip and St. James Jetty along with six community development projects at the Agalega Island in Mauritius on 29 February 2024 at 1 PM via video conferencing.

The inauguration of these projects is a testimony to the robust and decades-old development partnership between India and Mauritius. The projects will fulfil the demand for better connectivity between mainland Mauritius and Agalega, strengthen maritime security and foster socio-economic development.

The inauguration of these projects is significant as it follows the recent launch of UPI and RuPay Card services in Mauritius by the two leaders on 12 February 2024.