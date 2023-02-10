Dhauli Kalinga Mahotsav Kicked off at the foothill of Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Bhubaneswar

Dhauli : The 19th Dhauli – Kalinga Mahotsav jointly organised by Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Government of Odisha and Orissa Dance Academy in association with Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi and Art Vision. The main objective for organization of this festival is to preserve, promote and popularize the heritage at the national and international level. The festival is a unique confluence of more than 500 artistes belonging to various art forms of Indian dance tradition and it celebrates unity in diversity. This festival is organized from 10th to 12th February 2023 at the foothill of Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Bhubaneswar. The festival was Live in DD-Bharat and live streaming in OLL & C Department Facebook and Youtube page.

The first programme of the inaugural evening was Odissi dance by dancers of Rudrakshya Foundation led by Guru Bichitrananda Swain. They were presented Kaali Krushna set to Raga – Raga Malika and Tala – Tala Malika. Exploring into a deep connection between Krishna and Kali, this beautiful composition explored the many similarities and contrasts between Krishna and Kali. While Krishna secures the cosmos with compassion, Kali maintains the cycle of birth and death of every being residing in it with her fierceness. Music composition was made by Guru Shri Ramahari Das, Rhythm Composition made by Guru Shri Dhaneswar Swain, Dance was Choreography by Guru Shri Bichitrananda Swain and Notation done by Guru Shri K. Ramarao Patra. The dance was mesmerized the audience who were engrossed by the enchanting presentation of the production.

Second programme was Bharatnatyam dance by Parshwanath Upadhye & Group (Punyah Dance Company, Bangalore). Their first presentation was Akruti, Akruti explores the connection between the Roopa and aroopa the form and the formless followed by an evergreen Tillana of Dr. Balamurali Krishna in Raga Kuntala Varali. Nritya Sangeeta Bhakti is considered as one of the highest and quickest paths to feel the presence of the Nirakara Swaroopa.

Evening last presentation was Kalaripayattu & Mayurbhanj Chhau by Carolina Prada & Group (Kalarigram, Auroville, Puducheri). They were presented Veeran is the story of a warrior, who living a life of transformation and totality, goes beyond societal norms, to become DIVINE and a LEGEND. In the journey of becoming a hero, we encounter the various facets of his indomitable spirit, ultimately marred by tragedy. In the various aspects of his being, he portrays his divinity as a man living his life to its fullest and never afraid of limitations, indeed as a living embodiment of courage itself, Veeran. The dance was choreographed by Akshay Shekhar & Carolina Prada and Music composed by Subhashree Parthasarathy.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Satyabrata Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Odia Language, Literature, Culture Department; Guru (Prof) Ramahari Das, Eminent Odissi Vocalist and Music Composer; Ranjan Kumar Das, Director, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department; Subodh Acharya, Joint Director, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department; Prabodh Kumar Rath, Secretary, Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi; The programme was anchored by Dr. (En.) Srinivas Ghatuari and Nazia Alam.