Dharmendra Pradhan to lead the Unity Run from Delhi University on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

New Delhi : Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will lead the Unity Run on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas from Delhi University. Vice Chancellor, Delhi University Prof Yogesh Singh, along with Registrar, Principals, teachers, senior officials, administrative staff and students of CBSE Schools, Kendriya Vidyalaya and the University will also participate in the Unity Run.

Government of India will observe the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas / National Unity Day on the 31st October 2022 in commemoration of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – the Iron Man of India.

The celebration will also witness Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge taking ceremony near Gandhi Statue adjacent Vice Regal Lodge and an address by the Union Education Minister. Special Exhibits on the life of Sardar Vallabhhai Patel will be displayed at Jawahar Park, Vice Regal Lodge to commemorate one of the most revered sons of the soil and learn from his life.