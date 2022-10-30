Dharmendra Pradhan signs MoU with FIFA and AIFF for implementing Football4Schools initiative in India

New Delhi : Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, on behalf of the Ministry of Education signed an MoU in Mumbai today with FIFA and All India Football Federation for the ‘Football4Schools’ initiative in India. FIFA President, Mr. Gianni Infantino and President, All India Football Federation, Shri Kalyan Chaubey signed the MoU on behalf of respective organizations. Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs and Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Nisith Pramanik; Minister for School Education and Marathi Language- Maharashtra Shri Deepak Kesarkar; Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Shri Vinayak Garg & officials of All India Football Federation were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan said that sports has been given a place of pride in NEP 2020 and the Football 4 Schools program espouses the spirit of NEP2020. Sports has been given a place of pride in NEP 2020. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on mainstreaming of sports with education and Football4Schools program is a step towards translating Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making sports as a way of life as well as creating well-rounded citizens, he further added.

He expressed his happiness that FIFA, All India Football Federation and Ministry of Education, GoI through this MoU on the sidelines of U-17 WWC are collaborating together to promote football and also equip the young learners with valuable life skills.

Shri Pradhan said that football is an immensely popular sport and the Football4Schools program uses it as a positive tool to inspire children and ensure their holistic development. He further said that ‘Football4Schools’ aims to empower 25 million young boys and girls in India through sports-integrated learning.

Benefits of Football for Schools Programme:

-Empower learners (boys and girls) with valuable life skills and competencies

-Empower and provide coach-educators with the training to deliver sport and life-skills activities

-Build the capacity of stakeholders (Schools, Member Associations and public authorities) to deliver training in life skills through football

-Strengthen the cooperation between governments and participating schools to enable partnerships, alliances and intersectoral collaboration.