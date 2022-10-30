All India Radio to broadcast it’s Annual Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture on October 31, the National Unity Day

New Delhi : All India Radio will broadcast the annual Edition of Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture tomorrow. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting & Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur will deliver the address. It will be on air between 9.30-10pm on Monday, 31st October across the entire network of All India Radio. Listeners can tune into 100.1FM GOLD, 102.6 FM Rainbow , Primary Channels of All India Radio, airnewsalerts on Twitter, NewsOnAirOfficial YouTube Channel and NewsOnAir App to access the broadcast.

Doordarshan News will telecast Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture between 10-10.30pm on the same day.

Another Program titled, Sardar Patel- Rashtriya Ekta Ke Shilpi based on profile of Iron Man of India and excerpts from the previous editions of Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture will be broadcast between 4.30-5pm on the National Unity Day tomorrow.

About Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture:

Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture is organized by All lndia Radio in the

memory of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, a great visionary who had National cohesion uppermost in his mind. It has been an honoured tradition since 1955

and eminent personalities like C.Rajgopalachari, Dr. Zakir Hussain, Moraraji Desai, Dr.A.P.J Abdul Kalam, Jayant Narlikar, M.S.Swaminathan , Arun Jaitley, Ajit Doval and S.Jaishankar are among those who have delivered this

prestigious memorial lecture in the past on wide ranging subjects on India and its socio-economic strides.. The recording of the lecture, is broadcast across the entire network of All lndia Radio on 31st October, the occasion of the birth

anniversary of Sardar Patel, now known as the National Unity Day.