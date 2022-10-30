Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep S. Puri to visit ADIPEC-2022, UAE on 31st October 2022

New Delhi : Hardeep S. Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs will visit UAE from 31st October 2022, to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC-2022) on the invitation of H.E. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE and H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology UAE & Managing Director and Group CEO Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

During the visit, the Minister will deliver his special remarks at the inaugural ceremony of ADIPEC-2022 along with the hosting Ministers ie H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology UAE, MD & Group CEO, ADNOC and H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei – Minister of Energy and Infrastructure UAE, and few select other Ministers: H.E Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud – Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Haitham Al Ghais – Secretary General OPEC, and H.E. Tarek El Molla – Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources Egypt.

Hon’ble Minister is scheduled to have bilateral discussions with his counterparts from UAE, H.E. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology, MD & Group CEO, ADNOC, to strengthen energy cooperation within the overall framework of India-UAE Strategic Partnership.

Hon’ble Minister will also have meetings with his counterparts from various countries and Heads of international energy organizations and CEOs of global oil & gas companies, who are attending the ADIPEC- 2022.

During the event, Hon’ble Minister will also inaugurate the India Pavilion, set up jointly by Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC is one the world’s leading events of the energy industry and aims to provide insights on the latest trends affecting an evolving global energy system including the global economy, energy supply and security challenges, as well as next generation of energy solutions.

