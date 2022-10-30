Nitin Gadkari says Nagpur to Pune journey will be possible in eight hours

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shhri Nitin Gadkari has said that Nagpur to Pune journey will be possible in eight hours. In a series of tweets he said considering the inconvenience to commuters currently traveling from Nagpur to Pune, the Nagpur-Mumbai Samridhi Mahamarg will be connected to the newly proposed Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Access Control Green Expressway near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad).He said this road will be constructed with a completely new alignment by NHAI.

Shri Gadkari said this will make it possible to travel from Pune to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in two and half hours and from Nagpur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in five and half hours through Samruddhi Mahamarg.