Dharmendra Pradhan Endorses Odisha BJP Chief Manmohan Samal’s Announcement: BJP to Contest All 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly Seats Independently

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shares Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal’s announcement that the BJP will contest independently in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha. This repost underscores the party’s determination to pursue its political agenda in the region autonomously, signaling a significant shift in electoral strategy. It reflects the BJP’s confidence in its organizational strength and appeal to voters in Odisha, setting the stage for a potentially competitive electoral landscape in the upcoming elections.