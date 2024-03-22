Prime Minister Narendra Modi Emphasizes Deep-rooted Connection Between India and Bhutan, Highlighting Shared Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores the deep-rooted connection between India (Bharat) and Bhutan, emphasizing their shared heritage. He highlights India as the birthplace of Lord Buddha and the site of his enlightenment, contrasting it with Bhutan’s role in preserving the teachings of Buddhism, particularly Vajrayana Buddhism. This statement underscores the spiritual and cultural ties that bind the two nations, recognizing Bhutan’s vital role in upholding Buddhist traditions while acknowledging India’s historical significance in the life of Buddha. It reflects a mutual respect for each other’s cultural legacies and highlights the importance of preserving and promoting these traditions.