Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities celebrates World Hearing Day to Promote Hearing Health Awareness

On March 3rd, the world unites to observe World Hearing Day to raise awareness about hearing impairment, preventing hearing loss, and promoting overall hearing care.

Under the aegis of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, National institutes and Regional Centers organised a series of awareness programmes. Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities (Divyangjan), Mumbai, took the initiative of organizing free hearing screenings, providing an opportunity for individuals of all age groups to undergo crucial hearing assessments.

Another NI NIEPMD, Chennai organized Awareness programme by giving training to Airports authorities at Chennai Airport.

The Overall Regional Centres including Chhatarpur and others conducted various online seminars, awareness rallies, various competitions etc. CRC Chhatarpur conducted an enlightening online webinar on hearing impairment, focusing on the indispensable role of audiologists in hearing health. Meanwhile, CRC Nagpur organized a programme emphasizing the significance of hearing care, dispelling ear-related misconceptions, and advocating for hearing hygiene.

In a bid to reach diverse audiences, CRC Rajnandgaon hosted an awareness rally accompanied by a drawing competition and a hearing aid distribution program. Similarly, Shantiniketan Ratanpally, Vivekananda Adivasi Kalyan Samiti, Birbhum showcased an array of activities, including banner displays, dance performances, and poetry recitations by girl students.

CRC Davanagere, CRC Lucknow, and CRC Bhopal, actively participated in organizing various awareness-related programmes on World Hearing Day. The consensus among these efforts is that hearing impairment is not a curse but a deficiency that can be overcome through creating awareness and the use of hearing aids.

Promoting the idea of building an inclusive society, the focus remains on the complete development of capabilities, transcending obstacles. This approach aims not only to strengthen our society but also to empower individuals to overcome hearing challenges. In recognizing World Hearing Day, the global community takes a unified step toward creating a world where everyone has access to hearing care and awareness.