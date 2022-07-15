Deliveries for the New Range Rover begin in India

New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover India today announced that it has begun deliveries of the all-New Range Rover. The new luxury SUV maintains its compelling combination of effortless performance and peerless refinement with a comprehensive line-up of advanced six and eight-cylinder powertrains.

Itis available with a 3.0 l petrol engine, delivering power of 294 kW and torque of 550 Nm or the 3.0 l diesel engine, delivering power of 258 kW and torque of 700 Nm. Also, a powerful new petrol engine, 4.4 l Twin Turbo V8 delivering power of 390 kW and torque of 750 Nm, is available that ensures increased refinement and performance.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said:

“The New Range Rover is the epitome of exclusivity andmodern luxury,that strikes the perfect balance ofpeerless refinementwith technological sophistication. It is truly,the most desirable vehicle meant for the most discerning of customers.”

The New Range Rover is available with five seats in both Standard (SWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB) body designs and an option of a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults in the LWB.Deliveries have commenced for the SE, HSE and Autobiography models, in addition to the First Edition model available throughout the first year of production.

Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Network in India

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are available in India in 21 cities, through 25 authorized outlets in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru (3), Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai (2), Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Mumbai (2), Noida, Pune, Raipur, Surat and Vijayawada.