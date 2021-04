Bhubaneswar: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanks Odisha for supplying Oxygen while the national capital reels under Covid19 wave.

Delhi is facing Oxygen crisis for past few days. Centre fixes Oxygen quota for all states. As per Delhi govt’s estimate, the UT needs 700 tons/day, Centre had fixed it to 378 tons earlier & increased it to 480 tons y’day. We need more but we’re thankful to them for this says Delhi CM.