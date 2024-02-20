Delegation from Bharatiya Janata Party hands over memorandum to HLC on One Nation One Election

Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Chairman of the High Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation One Election, and its members namely Shri N. K. Singh and Shri Sanjay Kothari today continued their interactions with political parties to examine the issue relating to holding of simultaneous elections in the country and make recommendations thereon.

As part of this, a delegation from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Shri J.P. Nadda, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha & President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Forest and Climate Change and National General Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shri Om Pathak, National Executive, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met the HLC and handed over a written memorandum. The members of the party also had a detailed interaction with the HLC in which the party pledged its support to the concept of One Nation, One Election.