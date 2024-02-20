Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates India’s First Skill India Centre in Sambalpur, Odisha

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated the first Skill India Centre (SIC) of the country in Sambalpur, Odisha today. Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari; CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International Shri Ved Mani Tiwari; and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Aligning with PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of empowering youth with new-age skills, inaugurated Odisha’s first Skill India Centre at Sambalpur today. The Skill India Centre will equip a vast majority of the populace with employable skills in demand-driven trades, create… pic.twitter.com/10bjpzxrZx — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 20, 2024

While addressing the youth at the inauguration Shri Pradhan stated that by spearheading the skill training programs in new-age job roles, the skills-set of Amrit Peedhi will be upgraded in demand-driven industries and the aim will be to empower over 1200 students through this centre.

He also said that India requires a skilled and competent workforce to propel its development journey forward in the 21st century. The new-age and future skills are available at considerably higher cost in global markets and realizing this, it has been envisioned to democratize access to quality education and establish a level-playing field for the aspiring youth, he highlighted. Shri Pradhan also said that the introduction of low-cost courses in the centre will empower large youth and make them part of the evolving job market.

Shri Pradhan also mentioned that aligning with the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering youth with new-age skills, the Centre will equip a vast majority of the young populace with employable skills in demand-driven trades, creating an industry-ready workforce, encouraging entrepreneurship and strengthening the skilling ecosystem. It will be a catalyst of prosperity, he mentioned.

The initiative is designed to build the capabilities and knowledge of Yuva Shakti in trades that are high in demand such as Media & Entertainment, Leather, Tourism & Hospitality, and IT-ITeS. It stands as a progressive step towards creating a conducive learning environment that empowers youth with industry-specific skills through a unique combination of classroom and work-based learning.

The centre is equipped with best-in-class infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and modern facilities that will catalyse demand for formal skills and will serve as a catalyst in enabling youth to acquire the skills needed to succeed in their respective fields. To further fuel growth, collaborative efforts are being made to harness the potential of demographic dividends to catalyse rural development, nurture local entrepreneurship and spur socio-economic growth.

The SIC will play a pivotal role in designing curriculum along with industry experts which will be aligned with the changing industry needs, promote standardization, and create employment opportunities that meet the demand for skilled talent across industries. It stands as a remarkable opportunity for youth that aims to leverage modern technologies, gain technology-driven learning experiences and explore potential career avenues with renowned organizations.

To ensure seamless implementation of the training ecosystem, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will designate a Centre Manager who will monitor the implementation of training programs and ensure adherence to quality standards and the overall functioning of the Centre. This transformative step will open new avenues for individuals to pursue education, and acquire new skills and employment linkages.

Following this event, the upcoming Skill India Centre in Odisha is scheduled to be inaugurated in Angul, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Talcher and Deogarh. By targeting the high economic growth sectors, each SIC in Odisha aims to address the specific skill needs of industries that have the potential to drive regional development and create sustainable employment opportunities.

At the beginning of the year, the Union Minister launched the Kaushal Rath initiative, which are buses designed to provide skill training and certification to aspiring candidates across Odisha’s Sambalpur, Angul and Deogarh districts. It has already imparted training to 4000 candidates in a variety of course modules, thereby, fostering digital literacy, retail and entrepreneurial skills and inclusive growth of the region.

The promising, exuberant, and determined youth of Sambalpur have immense potential that will be leveraged through skill development and vocational training initiatives focusing on enhancing their placement and employability prospects in the domestic and international markets.

The implementation of these features will revolutionize the skilling landscape in India, offering enhanced accessibility, personalized learning experiences, and improved career guidance. It will enable learners to acquire relevant skills, stay updated with industry trends, and contribute to India’s workforce development effectively.

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is the principal architect of the skill ecosystem in the country. It is a unique Public Private Partnership (PPP) enterprise working under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India. NSDC was established to catalyze the skilling ecosystem for private sector participation and be the strategic implementation and knowledge partner to Skill India Mission to build efficient vocational training initiatives, empowering India’s youth. NSDC provides support to enterprises, start-ups, companies, and organizations that are creating an impact by offering a world of opportunities in futuristic skills to the potential workforce. The organization develops appropriate models to enhance, support, and coordinate private sector initiatives in skilling by offering funding support to eligible entities, concessional loans to the candidates along with other innovative financial products and building strategic partnerships.