Bhubaneswar: Dehradun police registers a case against five people, including Adrija Manjari’s husband Arkesh Narayan Singhdeo on the basis of a complaint by her pertaining to allegations of domestic violence, dowry harassment and attempt to murder against her in-laws. CO Rajpur will investigate this matter said SSP Dehradun Dilip Singh Kunwar . It shold be noted that Adrija Manjari is the granddaughter of former PM Vishwanath Pratap Singh.