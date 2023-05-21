Odisha Govt to run ‘Mo Bus’ service available to three more districts, Ganjam, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda soon

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has decided to make ‘Mo Bus’ service available to three more districts, Ganjam, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda soon. “The area of operation of the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will be extended to the urban cluster areas covering Brahmapur-Gopalpur-Chhatrapur-Honjilicut-Digapahandi, Sambalpur-Jharsuguda-Belpahar for running Mo Bus service in the districts of Ganjam, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda on Gross Cost Contact Model,” a notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department said on Thursday.

The Ganjam Urban Transport Service Limited (GUTSL) and the Western Odisha Urban Transport Service Limited (WOUTSL), constituted in 2013 to provide city bus service in Brahmapur-Chhatrapur-Gopalpur-Hinjilicut and Sambalpur-Bargarh-Jharsuguda urban clusters shall be closed/dissolved by the process of voluntary winding up under Section 59 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 on commencement of Mo Bus service by the CRUT in the above-mentioned extended service areas, it added.

Brahmapur MLA Bikram kumar Panda said he is grateful to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the Mo Bus service that has started.

Till now, the CRUT is running Mo Bus in some urban clusters of Khordha, Cuttack, Puri and Sundargarh districts.