Defence Secretary vows justice for Kathua attack martyrs

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane has vowed that the killing of five Army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district will not go unpunished, asserting India’s determination to defeat the perpetrators behind the attack. The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, also expressed deep anguish over the soldiers’ deaths, extending condolences to their families and affirming ongoing counter-militant operations in the region. The ‘Kashmir Tigers’, a shadow outfit of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), claimed responsibility for the attack, prompting a massive search operation to apprehend those responsible.