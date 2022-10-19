Defence Secretary holds bilateral meetings with delegations from African nations on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022

New Delhi : As a part of DefExpo 2022, the 2nd India-Africa Defence Dialogue was organised in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on October 18, 2022. The Defence Secretary held a number of bilateral meetings with delegations from African nations on this day.

A bilateral meeting was conducted with Lt Gen Isman Mohamed Hassan Karar, Secretary General MoD, Sudan. Lt Gen Rashad Abdelhamid Ismail Abdalla, Sudan Army Chief was also present. The ongoing defence cooperation issues and potential areas for future cooperation were discussed.

A Zambia delegation led by Mr Norman Chipakupaku, Permanent Secretary, MoD Zambia met Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. Issues relating to training and capacity building were discussed, in addition to the review of ongoing bilateral defence cooperation.

Dr Ajay Kumar also met the Niger delegation led by Brigadier General Diddilli Amadou, Secretary General of the Defence Minister, Niger. Potential areas for defence cooperation between the two nations were deliberated.

A Mali delegation led by Maj Gen Sidiki Samake, Secretary General of the Department met the Defence Secretary. They discussed potential defence cooperation including defence industrial cooperation issues.