‘India-Africa Security Fellowship Programme’ at MP-IDSA launched during India-Africa Defence Dialogue on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022

New Delhi : The India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD) was held on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on October 18, 2022. The Gandhinagar Declaration, adopted as the outcome document of the second edition of the IADD, charted out new areas for enhancing the India-Africa defence and security partnership.

During the IADD, in keeping with the new proposals of the Gandhinagar Declaration, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh launched the ‘India-Africa Security Fellowship Programme’ and released its brochure by handing it over to Director General, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA).

MP-IDSA, the knowledge partner for the IADD, will host the Fellowship Programme. The fellowship will give an opportunity to African scholars to pursue research on defence and security issues in India. The fellows would be attached with the MP-IDSA for a period of 1-3 months. A stipend would also be provided to the scholar. Further details of the application procedure may be gathered from the MP-IDSA website (https://www.idsa.in/).