Bhubaneswar: Death toll in Balasore train accident is 275 & not 288, clarifies Odisha Chief Secretary. The data was checked by DM and it was found that some bodies have been counted twice, so the death toll has been revised to 275. Out of 275, 88 bodies have been identified informed Odisha Chief Secy Pradeep Jena, on Odisha Train Accident.

Out of 1,175 injured, 793 have been discharged after treatment. The figure will be updated around 2pm: Odisha Chief Secy Pradeep Jena. Our State forensic science laboratory is also conducting DNA tests of all the bodies that are in mortuary, says Odisha Chief Secy Pradeep Jena.