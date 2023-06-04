62 people from West Bengal died in Balasore Train accident: Chief Minister Mamata Banerje

Kolkata: 62 people from West Bengal died in this accident. 206 people are being treated in the state. 73 people from the state are admitted to various hospitals in Odisha. While 56 people from West Bengal have been discharged from the hospitals in Odisha. 182 people are yet to be identified says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kolkata.

This is a very unfortunate incident. The day it happened, we sent 150 ambulances, 50 doctors, nurses, buses and disaster management teams to the accident site. We are fully supporting the Odisha government: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on three-train accident in Odisha’s Balasore.