Dalmia Cement Bharat Celebrates Women’s Day with Multiple Initiatives in Rajgangpur

Rajgangpur : Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), one of India’s leading cement manufacturers is reiterating its focus to encourage an inclusive environment, foster a fair and diverse workforce, and promote gender equality through its multiple initiatives at the company’s Rajgangpur facility and its surrounding communities.

The company recently created a team of women professionals across different roles and departments including engineering, quality assurance, accounts, HR, mines, CSR, and Resettlement & Rehabilitation (R&R) to take forward the Rajgangpur unit’s women empowerment initiatives. The team is called ‘FIREBIRDS @RGP’ and highlights DCBL’s commitment to ensuring a growth-oriented ethos.

“The key idea of ‘FIREBIRDS @RGP’ is that all women have the capability, competency, and burning ambition which is depicted by the word ‘fire’. The word ‘bird’ signifies that they are free to venture and excel into the blue sky of Dalmia Cement!” said Mr. Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director, DCBL and Unit Head – Rajgangpur.

Celebrating the team’s initiation, on Women’s day, all ‘FIREBIRDS @RGP’ would be felicitated by the Unit Head and senior leadership for their exemplary contribution in their respective domain, followed by a dinner.

“We believe in the empowerment of an inclusive and diverse workforce and are elevating our efforts towards ensuring that all the people of Rajgangpur, be it our employees, our partners, or our communities, all benefit from these endeavours,” said Mr. Chetan Shrivastav. “Through our multiple initiatives, we are confident that we will be able to make our facility and community an even better and safer place to work and live in, especially for women. We aim to make this unit the most women-friendly unit. We look forward to the collaboration of everyone around us to prioritise gender equality without compromising on our work ethic and sustainable business practices.”

DCBL also, for the first time, appointed a women Medical Officer (MO) this is set to benefit over 3000 women from the DCBL (Rajgangpur) township and the company’s workforce.

On the day of the event, a crèche at the Plant premises was also inaugurated and Mrs. Susila Bhattacharjee, a Housekeeping staff untie the ribbon to open the building. The facility will provide support to the women workforce and their kids.

Dedicating the entire month for women empowerment, Miss Birajini Ekka working at cement mill section proudly hoisted the National Safety Day flag and led the safety pledge during the inauguration ceremony of the 51st National Safety Month on 4th March 2022, followed by the Plant Head to workmen present.

A special women’s cricket tournament was organized at the Plant with four teams consisting of 44 members including women professionals and family members from grassroot level to senior leadership. The two-day tournament focused on fitness among women and much-deserved rest and relaxation. Matches were organized at the stadium in the colony and were well received and appreciated by the surrounding people.

Among other initiatives, awareness was created about the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) at the workplace by putting up posters across the factory and familiarising them with digital apps available for women’s safety. Moreover, self-defense training will be launched shortly at Dalmia Vidya Mandir (DVM) for women and girls. Sanitary dispensing Machines, and sanitary incinerators are also planned to be installed in ladies’ toilets across the Plant. International Women’s Day was also celebrated at Dalmia Private Industrial Training Institute, Jhagarpur.

Multiple CSR initiatives planned by DCBL’s Rajgangpur Plant to commemorate Women’s Day in in and around Rajgangpur and Lanjiberna include:

Sports event with women from the neighbourhood communities – An initiative to unleash hidden talents of women and girls living in the surrounding Lanjiberna Mines

Rangoli, song and cooking competitions with self-help group (SHG) members for women and adolescent girls of Lanjiberna Mines were organized too

Cultural activities, SHG stall, experience sharing by best SHG Entrepreneurs is also planned

Created awareness sessions about Women’s rights and Cultural activities, during the Women’s day celebration at Shanti Orphanage, Ranibandh

Installation and Inauguration of sanitary napkin disposal machine at SD Women’s college.

As part of the livelihood skill training program, local women are being encouraged to learn new skill sets. And, the recently launched DIKSHa centre at Lanjiberna Mines saw 70% of total trainees are female undergoing various trainings.