National Seminar on “Bharat @ 2047: Re-establishing Bharat as Vishwaguru through National Education Policy 2020”

Cuttack: A National Seminar was organised jointly by Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), Sri Sri University (SSU), Cuttack and Research for Resurgence Foundation (RFRF), Nagpur on 5th March 2022 at Sri Sri University. The event was themed as “Bharat @ 2047: Re-establishing Bharat as Vishwaguru through National Education Policy 2020”. The national seminar was organized to deliberate how the present generation would like to see India 100 years after her political independence and what can the citizen do to ensure India as a super power.

Shri Mukul Kanitkar, Organising Secretary, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal was the Chief Guest of the event, Shri Rajendra Pathak, Secretary, RFRF and Prof. Sarat Kumar Lenka,President, Odisha East, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal were other guests present in the seminar on the special occasion of Panchayati Raj Divas in Odisha.

The National Seminar commenced with Guru Pooja followed by rendition and Odissi Dance on ‘Bande Utkala Janani’. Following this was a unique and awe-inspiring Yoga Dance where the students showcased the beautiful art of breath and balance. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest Shri Mukul Kanitkar said that Indian culture is endless and eternal. He believes that there is an urgent need for holistic education that teaches a student to not only excel in his profession but also be a good person and a nationalist. He also stated that the process of education is the process of learning, not teaching. One can never teach anybody anything but the process of learning takes place throughout a person’s life. He stressed upon the need to convert assessments and curriculum and make them learning based.

Prof. (Mrs.) Rajita Kulkarni, President, SSU addressed the need for policies that enable private institutions like SSU to promote and support the cause of making India a Vishwaguru. She also expressed the need to stay rooted to Indian traditions while at the same time providing cutting edge education. The guest of honour, Shri Rajendra Pathak, Secretary, RFRF and Prof. Sarat Kumar Lenka, President of Odisha East, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal also shared some of their insightful views on the deliberated topic. Prof. Ajay Kumar Singh, Vice Chancellor, SSU stated that he hopes the NEP will reduce the barriers that are being faced when looking at the expansion of the university. He also believes that India should have its own referencing system and plagiarism software, as these are needed to promote the Indian knowledge system. Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi Mohanty, Director, HRDC, highlighted the scope and focus of the seminar as the convener.

The event was concluded by signing up of MoU between the university and RFRF. This MoU is going to set the foundation to create a means for cooperative efforts for various joint initiatives by SSU and RFRF in future. After a short conclusive remark summarizing the whole event and its objectives by Prof. D.P. Sahoo, the end of the seminar was marked by singing of the national song followed by a short meditation. Dr. Jayalaxmi Samal, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Management Studies and Dr. Subrat Sarangi, Assistant Professor and Programme Coordinator, Hindu Studies anchored the event. Sringaramani Arupa Gayatri Panda, Assistant Professor of Performing Arts and the team of students performed. Sri Sri University-HRDC plans o organize such National Seminar every month.