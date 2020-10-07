Dalmia Bharat Sugar launches herbal hand sanitisers under brand name Dalmia Sanjeevani

New Delhi,: In order to further strengthen its presence in the sanitiser segment, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd., one of India’s largest sugar companies, today announced the launch of its herbal hand sanitiser under the brand name Dalmia Sanjeevani. Based on the W.H.O guidelines, Dalmia Sanjeevani, which is based on ethyl alcohol derived from sugarcane, is a 100 percent plant based, natural and organic hand sanitiser.

Committed to support the nation’s fight against the covid-19 pandemic, Dalmia Bharat Sugar had commenced production of Ethyl alcohol based sanitisers in April this year and has till date sold 2.2 million litres of sanitisers. Importantly, Dalmia Bharat Sugar has been distributing these sanitisers free of cost to government hospitals and the police as a mark of recognition to their immense selfless service towards the society during the pandemic.

The company is currently manufacturing hand sanitisers at its distillery units in Jawaharpur and Nigohi, Uttar Pradesh and Kolhapur unit in Maharashtra. The current manufacturing capacity for sanitisers is 600,000 litres per month, each at Jawaharpur and Nigohi and 200,000 litres per month at Kolhapur. With the launch of Dalmia Sanjeevani sanitisers, the company plans to expand its manufacturing capacity at 1800, 000 litres per month and is targeting a revenue of Rs. 200 crore from sale of 20 million litres of sanitiser in the current financial year that ends March 31, 2021.

“The diversification into sanitiser business is a natural progression for us and we could scale this up quickly since we already have the necessary raw materials and infrastructure available at our sugar manufacturing plants. At the same time, our focus was firmly on the quality of our product. The fact that we are not trying to compete against other sugar players but matching up to standards of leading FMCG players through our premier labels, bottles, designs, premier positioning and marketing has caught the attention of the market. Further, our automated line of packing makes us low-cost producers,” said Mr. BB Mehta, Whole Time Director, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd.

Dalmia Sanjeevani will be available in 100 ml, 200 ml, 500 ml, 1000 ml & 5 Litre bottles. The company is currently focusing on the key states of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Bihar and Jharkhand. It has tied up with dealers and distributors and is also retailing the herbal sanitiser through the existing distributors.

