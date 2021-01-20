Dabur Red Paste launches new campaign “Desh Ka Lal”

Kolkata: Dabur Red Paste, the leading Ayurvedic toothpaste brand from the House of Dabur, launched a new campaign “Desh Ka Lal”. The new campaign “Desh Ka Lal” shows how Red Paste is like a family member across the country. The campaign showcases how the brand has been embraced by Indians across regions, languages and cultures, becoming an integral part of their lives.

Being the preferred toothpaste brand for 35crore Indians, the campaign salutes the trust which the consumers have reposed in the brand. With this campaign, Dabur Red has thanked its 35 crore and growing consumers for making Dabur Red Paste truly ‘Desh Ka Lal’. It also highlights the role of Dabur Red Paste in ensuring good oral health of the entire family.

Speaking on the occasion, Dabur India Ltd, Marketing Head-Oral Care, Mr. Harkawal Singh Said, “We are thankful to all the customers who have made this possible. Because of them, today Dabur Red Paste is country’s No. 1 Ayurvedic Toothpaste. Dabur is committed to its purpose of being dedicated to the health and wellbeing of every household. Oral hygiene is an important part of being fit and healthy.Dabur Red is aligned with and delivers on this purpose, thus becoming the brand of choice for 35 cr Indians. . This campaign salutes the trust which the consumers have reposed in the brand. And we did it with aplomb.”

The campaign also shows how Dabur Red Paste is a dear ‘Lal’ to a mother, sister, soldier or a common man. ‘Lal’, which not only denotes the color ‘Red’ but is also a widely used by Indians to show endearment. The new campaign is live across the TV screens and other social media platforms.

About Dabur’s Oral Care Range: Dabur India Ltd. operates in the toothpaste market with highly differentiated product portfolio — Dabur Red Paste, Babool and Meswak. Red Paste is an Ayurvedic offering validated by science for keeping dental problems away. Babool toothpaste has the known and proven ingredient Babul for the value seeking consumers, for strong teeth. Like Babool, Meswak has the unique ingredient of Meswak for complete oral care. With this portfolio, Dabur offers effective oral hygiene solutions for every Indian. The efficacy of our products is not only proven by technology but billions of Indians swear by it.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 136 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands–Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika for Personal Care; and Réal in the Foods category.