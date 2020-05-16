Cyclonic storm is likely to make a landfall at Bengal coast on May 20; Odisha Govt put on alert in 12 districts

Bhubaneswar: The cyclonic storm is likely to make a landfall at Bengal coast on May 20. Rain will start in south Odisha from May 18 evening and moderate to heavy rain in north coastal #Odisha, including Puri from May 19 with wind speed reaching 60 kmph & 90-110 kmph on May 20 says SRC Pradeep Jena.

The low pressure has concentrated into depression and is likely to intensify into cyclone; it currently lies centred 1060 KM off south Paradip coast & moving at 20 KM per hour; it will recurve on May 17 evening & likely to make landfall on May 20 says SRC Pradeep Jena .

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will do a Video Conference with 12 district Collectors at 5 pm today. As it is a summer cyclone, there is no possibility of flood. Concerned departments have been alerted to stay prepared to tackle the situation says SRC Pradeep Jena

A total of 12 districts have been put on alert. Additional forces will be deployed; fire services, ODRAF & NDRF have been asked to remain prepared to tackle any kind of emergency situation says SRC Pradeep Jena

The Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department, IMD today said, the low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into depression has formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic storm by today evening and further into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours.

IMD said, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially and then re-curve north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal. IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. Coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with heavy falls at isolated places from the evening of 18th May and heavy to very heavy rainfalls at a few places on 19th May. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over the northern Odisha coast on 20th May. Coastal districts of the Gangetic West Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with heavy falls at a few places on 19th May. Department has also predicted heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over the Gangetic West Bengal on 20th May.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into south Bay of Bengal from 16th to 17th May, central Bay of Bengal from 17th to 18th May and north Bay of Bengal during 19th to 20th May.

Fishermen are also advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off North Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coast during 18th to 20th May 2020.

