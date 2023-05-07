Cyclonic circulation developing since Saturday lay over southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea; Fishermen advised not to venture into sea

New Delhi: The cyclonic circulation which developed on Saturday is laying over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the South Andaman Sea. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region tomorrow. India Meteorological Department, IMD has said, it is likely to intensify into a depression by Tuesday. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the north Andaman Sea.

The IMD said, sea condition is likely to be rough in the region from today onwards and very rough from Tuesday onwards. Fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers are advised not to venture into the sea in southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman Sea.