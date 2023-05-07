New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved posting of Women Officers of the Territorial Army along the Line of Control.

This progressive policy measure is aimed at enhancing the scope of employment of Women Officers as well as meeting their professional aspirations.

They will now serve and train under the same conditions as their male counterparts in a wider range of units and appointments.

Territorial Army had commenced commissioning of women Officers since 2019, in Ecological Task Force Units, TA Oil sector units and TA Railway Engineer Regiment.

Based on the experience gained during this period, it has been decided to extend the scope of further employment for women officers in TA.

The Territorial Army is based on a Citizen Soldiers’ army concept and officers undergo Annual Training on basic military skills while remaining employed in civilian life.