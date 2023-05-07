New Delhi: India’s weight lifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga won a silver in snatch at Jinju, Korea today in Asian Weightlifting Championship.

The 20-year-old won a silver medal in the snatch event with a lift of 141kg in the 67 kg weight class. However he could not get an overall total as he failed to lift the weight in any of his three clean and jerk attempts in a disappointing show at the Championships.

Competing in his first tournament since winning the gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Jeremy was the only one in the 12-lifter field who did not finish his event. China’s He Yueji finished with the gold.