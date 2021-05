Bhubaneswar: CycloneYaas claims 3 lives in Odisha so far- one each in Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar. Collectors of the affected districts have been asked to submit primary damage reports by tomorrow evening informed SRC Pradeep Jena

Heavy rainfall induced by CycloneYaas in Baitarani catchment caused huge inflow . Baitarani flowing at Anandpur 39mt , Akhuapada crossed DL. Expecting medium flood in Baitarani.