CycloneAmphan likely to intensify further into a Super Cyclonic Storm, it likely to unleash heavy rain, high-velocity winds in  coastal Odisha, West Bengal

Bhubaneswar: Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm AMPHAN likely to intensify further into a Super Cyclonic Storm says IMD. Cyclone Amphan likely to unleash heavy rain and high-velocity winds in large swathes of coastal Odisha, West Bengal

It is likely to cross between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon/evening of 20th May with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

Cyclone Amphan is likely to intensify in the next 12 hours and fishermen will not be allowed to venture into sea from tomorrow.The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar issued a yellow alert stating that West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts are likely to be affected by cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ which is brewing over Southeast Bay of Bengal.”Cyclone Alert for West Bengal and Bangladesh Coasts: Yellow Message,” stated the weather department.

Under its impact, the coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal, including North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly are likely to experience light to moderate rain at many places with heavy downpour at isolated places on May 19, Regional MeT Director in Kolkata G K Das said.

The cyclone currently lies centred at about 960 km south of Odisha’s Paradip, 1110 km south-southwest of West bengal’s Digha and 1,230 km south-southwest of Bangladesh’s Khepupara

The weather phenomenon will cause heavy rainfall and high-velocity wind in coastal districts of Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar. It is likely to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on May 20.

According to the IMD, rainfall will commence in Odisha from May 18 with heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over the district of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.

